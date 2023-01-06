British Airways Showcases New Uniform

It is not an easy task to design uniforms for airline crew members. The design of airline crew uniforms must be stylish and convey the brand's essence. However, it must also be practical and adhere to safety standards. Uniforms can become synonymous with airlines and be more iconic. It is therefore not surprising that it takes a while for airlines to update their crew's wardrobes. British Airways has unveiled its new uniform for front-line crew, created by Oswald Boateng, Savile Row, after more than two decades.

It's been four years in the making

It is not a project that can be done in a single season. Boateng began work on the uniform in 2018 after observing the requirements of various airline and airport jobs. Boateng also recruited 1,500 British Airways employees for workshops and feedback.

It goes beyond clothing

Ozwald Boateng, a pioneering British-Ghanaian fashion design who was also the first black man to appear on Savile Row and the first tailor to present at Paris Fashion Week, is his name. He spoke out about the challenge of creating a new iconic look for the British flag carrier.

"Designing the uniform was a difficult and tedious task. It went beyond clothing. It was about creating an internal energy shift. My main goal was to create something that would speak to and for the airline's employees. They wanted something that would inspire and empower them, encourage them to take pride in their work, and most importantly, make them feel heard and seen. It was important to help the airline create a new narrative of change and transcendence while still being timeless, despite its strong heritage.

Six months secret trial

The airline has also been conducting secret trials for the past six months and submitted the new collection to different challenges. The airline has also tested the uniforms of cabin crew and flight crew on European cargo flights, as well as maintenance workers at Manchester Airports and Cotswold Airports. This was done while working on aircraft away from prying eyes. The secret trials provided feedback that led to, for example, more pockets in the crew uniforms or touch-screen technology fabric in the gloves for ground workers.

Emma Carey, a BA cabin crew member, participated in the trials. Emma Carey shared her experiences in these words:

"It was a great honor and responsibility to test the uniform at 35,000ft. With thousands of my colleagues counting upon me, it was a good fit for its purpose. It was wonderful to see that the adjustments were made in response to our feedback. After the trial, the pockets on the apron were increased to allow for more space for all our needs during meals on board. "I can't wait to show our customers the new collection."

However, it is not yet available for passengers on BA flights. From spring 2023, engineers and ground operations agents will be given the new uniform. The changeover date for cabin crew, pilots, and check-in agents won't take place until the summer.

Sustainability is important

Employees will be given their new uniform after they have been fitted. They will then need to return their worn garments from Julien McDonald, which were designed and worn by the crew since 2003. These will be recycled or re-used to make toys, tablet holders, and other items. Some items will be displayed in the airline museum. A few uniforms will be donated to charities.

Although airlines are often given the worst reputation in media for their climate impact, the reality is that the fashion industry has a higher overall carbon footprint. Therefore, clothes and fabric selections matter for both individuals and airlines. BA's new uniform line features 90% garments made from sustainable fabric that is blended with recycled polyester. Through its Better World commitment, BA only works with suppliers who are part of the "Better Cotton" initiative for any cotton-based items.

Source: simplyflying.com