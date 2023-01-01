British Airways Has Started Their Year End Promotion

Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, stated:

“We know now more than ever that our customers are seeking the best savings to maximise value for money. Our biggest sale of the year has something for everyone, with incredible offers across our international network of destinations and a range travel dates. Whether its winter sunshine, a city break, or reuniting with family and loved ones, there’s a deal for everyone this year.”

Packages for seven nights in Europe start at £199 per person during the sale, while round-trip tickets to the Caribbean are available for £451.

From London Gatwick, round-trip tickets to New York City cost £342, while from London Heathrow, tickets to Los Angeles and Chicago cost only £399. Those looking for a luxurious winter getaway can do so by booking round-trip flights to Dubai for as little as £429, heading to the Caribbean for some sunny weather in timelessly beautiful Barbados for as little as $513, or taking advantage of the airline's new route from London Gatwick to Aruba for as little as $521.

Great Club Europe packages allow clients seeking reasonable luxury to take a leisurely walk through the streets of Paris for £217 or seek for passion in Rome for £258 round-trips, just two examples of the many European city getaways available. The cost of a round-trip ticket in Club World from London Heathrow to New York City starts at £1,953, and from London Heathrow to Boston, it starts at £2,015.

British Airways Holidays is offering fantastic vacation deals for flights and hotel stays for anyone wishing to go to Europe this year. Algarve, Mallorca, and Malta are just a few of the popular beach destinations where you can spend seven nights for as little as £199 per person, while short city holidays can be enjoyed for as little as £119 per person. You can book an all-inclusive European vacation for as little as £379 per person, with travel + rental arrangements starting at only £159 per person.

Those interested in more exotic destinations may spend seven nights in Orlando for $499 per person, in the Caribbean for $599 per person, or in the Maldives for $1199 per person. Three-night excursions to New York cost from £499 per person, while journeys to Dubai cost from £469 per person.

Deposits as little as £60 per person are required to hold a reservation, and the whole payment is needed no later than four weeks before to departure. Until the end of 2023, Executive Club members may collect double Tier Points on flights booked as part of a vacation package.

