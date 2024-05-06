Brightline West Chooses Siemens Mobility for High-Speed Train Manufacturing

Brightline West Partners with Siemens Mobility to Manufacture High-Speed Trains

Brightline West has announced its partnership with Siemens Mobility, selecting them as the preferred bidder to manufacture the high-speed train sets that will serve the upcoming Las Vegas to Southern California route. The contract includes the production of ten American Pioneer 220 (AP 220) train sets and a 30-year maintenance agreement, emphasizing a long-term commitment to high-speed rail development in the United States.

Innovative Features and Advanced Design

The AP 220 train sets, representing an evolution of Siemens Mobility’s Velaro platform, are designed specifically for the U.S. market under Buy America compliance. These trains will be manufactured at a new facility dedicated to high-speed rail, making it America’s first true high-speed rail production center. Siemens Mobility plans to implement cutting-edge rail technology, ensuring the trains travel at speeds of up to 220 miles per hour with a focus on efficiency through lightweight design and advanced aerodynamics.

Accessibility and Comfort

A key feature of the AP 220 trains is their enhanced accessibility, which aims to exceed ADA requirements and offer unprecedented ease of movement for passengers, including those in wheelchairs. The train interiors are planned to accommodate between 434 and 450 passengers, with configurations that promise a travel time of under two hours from Las Vegas to Southern California.

Strategic Developments and Industry Impact

Michael Reininger, CEO of Brightline, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are excited to pioneer this new frontier of manufacturing and development for Brightline West. This project is set to create jobs and develop a supply chain that supports high-speed rail across America.”

The selection of Siemens Mobility followed a rigorous procurement process that evaluated factors such as manufacturing schedule, train performance, passenger amenities, and total capacity, as well as future interoperability with California High-Speed Rail.

Marc Buncher, CEO of Siemens Mobility North America, highlighted the historical significance of this partnership: “We are excited to work with Brightline to transform rail in America. This project marks a pivotal moment in the history of American rail, introducing some of the world’s most innovative high-speed rail technology.”

Next Steps and Future Plans

With ground already broken on the 218-mile system along the I-15 median last month, Brightline West is moving forward with infrastructure developments essential for supporting the high-speed rail service. As construction progresses, this partnership between Brightline West and Siemens Mobility is set to redefine rail travel in America, promising a new era of efficient and sustainable transportation.