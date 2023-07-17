We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Bali Is Planning To Implement A Tourist Tax

News

Bali tourist tax indonesia news over-tourism disruptive tourists

By Maisha Swanson | 2023-07-17 15:33:25

The problem of disruptive tourists, which included a German lady who stripped in a temple in Ubud town and an American who defaced a Balinese police cruiser, has become so severe that province governor Wayan Koster last month issued an order to affix a list of seemingly apparent dos and don'ts onto visitor passports. At least 136 non-citizens have been deported by the local authorities so far this year for different offences.

 

So starting in 2024, the province will begin collecting a fee from all out-of-country visitors equal to around $10 per person, with the proceeds going toward environmental and cultural preservation.

With 439,475 visitors reported as of May, Bali's tourism industry has almost quadrupled since it reopened to international visitors in 2022. After reopening, however, tourists once again engaged in a wide variety of socially unacceptable behaviours, such as brawling with police and engaging in sexual activity in public.

Moreover, as a result of many visitors consistently breaking local traffic restrictions, the government has declared that tourists would no longer be allowed to rent motorcycles.

In addition, tensions have been rising because of the frequent disrespect displayed by visitors to the people and their traditions.

The idea of charging tourists from outside a fee was originally proposed in 2019, far before the outbreak of the coronavirus global crisis.

Furthermore, there is precedent for such a tax: at the beginning 2023, Malaysia requested that hotels resume charging a 10 ringgit ($2) per night tourist tax, and in the previous year, Bhutan imposed a fee of $200 a night for visitors' stays, with authorities justifying the tax due to the strain tourism has placed on the country's infrastructure.

Some local companies are worried that Bali's forthcoming electronic tourist tax may prevent visitors from outside. However, Koster is certain that the minor fee will not have a negative impact on the province's tourism industry.

Bali still ranks high on lists of the most stunning travel destinations. In addition to its beautiful beaches and mystical temples, Bali is home to a wide variety of other natural wonders. The island is mostly made up of beautiful mountainous regions with lush vegetation, picturesque lakes, breathtaking waterfalls, iconic rice fields, flower gardens, flowing holy rivers, and hidden gorges.

 

source: time.com

 

