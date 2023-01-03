Announcement of the Third Annual Vegan Travel Summit

Over the course of one week, participants will engage in a virtual summit, lecture series, conferences, and more while using Hey Summit, a worldwide communication app. The Vegan Travel Summit is a free event that will be held from January 22nd to the 28th, 2023.

The Vegan Travel Association is the only organisation of its kind in Canada, consisting of travel industry experts that advocate for vegan and plant-based consumers and companies worldwide. Businesses from all around the globe, including Canada and the United States, are members of the VTA. Vegan Vacations, Green Earth Travel, World Vegan Travel, Vegan Travel Asia, Vegan Travel Club, and Margie Travels are among the founding groups.

The agenda for the 3rd Vegan Travel Summit includes:

There will be around 35 speakers, all with a vegan travel theme.

The event will feature 38 talks meant to help and interest vegan holidaymakers.

Inspirational and informative talks, both live and on-demand, for vegans planning to tour the world.

Advertising the services available to vegan tourists.

For those keeping count, this is the third annual Vegan Travel Summit. It all started in 2021 with an event of incredible public reception. Moreover, while inspired by the success of the first conference back in 2021, the organisers created a closed Facebook group called Vegan Travel Summit, which today has over 2500 members.

Donna Zeigfinger, owner of Green Earth Travel, explained:

“We knew there was a huge need to support vegan travellers. The feedback from the first two summits was so positive and encouraging. Clients and new prospects alike were thrilled to participate in such a supportive event that it was a no-brainer to carry the summit forward year after year”.

Businesses who cater to vegan tourists will be able to network with individuals from all over the globe at this year's conference, which will also serve to educate and inspire those attending. Vegan Vacations' founder, Jason McGregor, thinks that veganism is about more than simply food, as the movement implies "no leather chairs in the room, no feather pillows or comforters on the bed, no “tested on animals” hygiene products in the bathroom and dining options that are designed to support vegan health".

“We want to continue to build a strong community of like-minded travellers. Together we share reviews, tips, places to avoid, resorts and hotels that already support vegan travellers plus the moments that changed us”, declared McGregor.

Due of the state of the global economy as well as because of environmental reasons, the event will be a purely virtual one, providing “the possibility to encourage vegan travellers all over the globe, and not only in North America.”

source: traveldailynews.com