A local organization works to clean up Cancun's Malecon Tajamar beach trash

Malecon Tajamar, located south of Cancun's Hotel Zone, is a picturesque area near the Nichupté lagoon. More then 50.000 square feet of this area were recently cleaned by young volunteers of the Quintana Roo associations and the Municipal Youth Institute.

According to the general director of the Institute, Danielle Camargo Dávila, over 450 pounds of trash, both recyclable and non-recyclable, were cleaned from Malecon Tajamar, a popular hot spot for leisure and commercial interests. The action was necessary to protect the natural mangrove resources in the region in the first place.

However, “the idea of this cleaning [was] also to recover the space so that bazaars are placed for young entrepreneurs, recreational and exercise activities are carried out,” the director commented.

Unfortunately, with the growing number of visitors to Cancun this year, the problem of the continuous waste accumulation and collection will continue to be of major importance for the local public services as well for the businesses in Malecon Tajamar.

According to the Mexico's Directorate of Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zones, more than 35 tonnes of solid waste in Cancun's best beaches hinder the reputation of these locations and shed a grim light over the natural beauty of these places.

Despite efforts of the local public services and the major hotel chains in the Riviera Maya, no efficient solution preventing the accumulation of trash was found so far. Moreover, the problem continues to extend from Cancun’s Hotel Zone to nearby beaches and attractions of Quintana Roo and Riviera Maya, translating into an obstacle for the hospitality businesses aiming to attract more tourists in the area.

Source: thecancunsun.com