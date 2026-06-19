Wizz Air Sets Record with 1,200 Flights in a Single Day

Wizz Air has operated 1,200 flights in a single day for the first time, carrying over 200,000 passengers across 45 countries and 185 airports, as its fleet reaches 267 aircraft.

Wizz Air has reached a new operational milestone, operating 1,200 flights in a single day for the first time in the airline’s history, carrying more than 200,000 passengers across 45 countries and 185 airports.

The record translates to one Wizz Air flight taking off every 72 seconds on average, with over 4,000 crew members and thousands of engineers and operations staff involved. The milestone comes during one of the busiest summer travel periods on record, with Eurocontrol projecting European air traffic growth of around 2% compared to summer 2025, with some peak weeks running up to 5.1% higher.

The achievement reflects the continued expansion of Wizz Air’s fleet, which has now reached 267 aircraft — one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the industry. The growing fleet has enabled the airline to add new routes, increase frequencies, and extend its network to nearly 200 destinations across several continents.

“Operating 1,200 flights in one day is a proud moment for Wizz Air and is powered by our growing fleet of 267 state-of-the-art aircraft, our expanding network and, most importantly, the strong demand from passengers who continue to choose Wizz Air for affordable and reliable travel,” said Diarmuid O’Conghaile, Chief Operations Officer at Wizz Air.

In May 2026, Wizz Air delivered a 99.99% flight completion rate across its network, with 82.67% of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule.

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