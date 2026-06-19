easyJet Adds 13 New Winter Routes from Eight UK Airports

easyJet has announced 13 new winter routes from eight UK airports, including Manchester’s first direct service to Cairo’s Sphinx Airport and easyJet’s first international flight from Newquay.

easyJet has unveiled 13 new winter routes from eight UK airports, covering destinations across Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and Switzerland, with services launching between October 2026 and January 2027.

Among the highlights is a new twice-weekly service from Manchester to Cairo’s Sphinx Airport, launching November 9, which easyJet says will be the only direct connection between Manchester and the airport closest to the Pyramids of Giza and western Cairo. Cornwall Airport Newquay will also see its first-ever international route, with a weekly Saturday service to Geneva running from January 16 to February 27, 2027, making it the only direct link between Newquay and Switzerland.

Newcastle sees the largest expansion, with five new routes added — Barcelona, Hurghada, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Rovaniemi — bringing the airport’s total easyJet network to 31 routes, quadrupling the airline’s presence since it launched its Newcastle base in March 2026.

Other new services include London Luton to Kittilä and Strasbourg, London Southend to Edinburgh, Birmingham to Copenhagen, Liverpool to Reykjavik and Kittilä.

The full schedule of new routes is as follows, all operating twice weekly unless stated:

Newcastle–Barcelona from October 25 (£28.99),

London Southend–Edinburgh from October 25 (£23.99),

Newcastle–Hurghada from October 27 (£121.99),

Liverpool–Reykjavik from November 2 (£43.99),

Newcastle–Copenhagen from November 5 (£32.49),

Manchester–Cairo from November 9 (£131.99),

Birmingham–Copenhagen from November 16 (£31.99),

Newcastle–Berlin from November 20 (£45.99),

London Luton–Kittilä from November 24 (£42.99),

Liverpool–Kittilä from November 25 (£30.99),

Newcastle–Rovaniemi from November 25 (£42.99),

London Luton–Strasbourg four times weekly from November 29 (£54.99),

Newquay–Geneva weekly from January 16 (£37.99).