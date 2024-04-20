Spanish Airlines Gear Up for Record Summer Demand with Increased Capacity

Spanish airlines are poised for a record-breaking summer travel season, with a significant increase in flight capacity announced by industry leaders. Javier Gandara, the head of the Spanish Airlines Association, confirmed that airlines are expanding their seating capacity by 13% compared to last year, scheduling up to 758,000 flights from April to October—a 9% increase over the same period in 2023.

During a news conference, Gandara highlighted the robust demand for leisure travel, which continues to surge post-COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. "Everything seems to indicate that we will have record numbers again this summer in terms of demand. People are traveling more than before despite inflationary tensions," he stated. This optimism is shared by the broader tourism sector, with Exceltur, a tourism industry group, predicting a 6% rise in sales in the second quarter compared to last year, buoyed by strong early 2024 performance.

However, the influx of tourists is not without its challenges. Jose Luis Zoreda, Vice-president of Exceltur, expressed concerns about managing the growing tourist numbers, advocating for more regulations on holiday homes to prevent adverse effects on local communities. This sentiment follows proposed regulations by the Canary Islands aimed at controlling the proliferation of vacation rentals.

Focusing on regional impacts, Gandara noted that airline services to popular destinations like the Canary Islands and Andalusia are set to see a 14% increase in seats, surpassing the national average. Major cities such as Madrid and Barcelona will also experience a 15% increase in seating capacity compared to last year. Additionally, airlines are boosting the number of available seats on flights between Spain and key markets, including Germany and Britain.

Addressing potential challenges from international events, Gandara remarked that the ongoing Middle East conflict has had a minimal impact on Spain's airline industry, with only 0.2% of flights from Spain heading to Israel. He also touched on the issue of rising oil prices due to geopolitical tensions, reassuring that most airlines have hedged their fuel consumption at set prices, likely mitigating any significant financial impact from crude price fluctuations.

As Spanish airlines gear up for a potentially record-setting summer, the focus remains on balancing robust tourist demand with sustainable community and environmental practices.