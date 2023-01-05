Sommerro Announces the Launch of Villa Inkognito

The urban retreat, located in Frogner's West End, is one of the most anticipated launches of next year.

The villa is located in an old private residence that dates back to 1870. It was built originally by Thoger Binneballe for Oslo Lysverker administration. This city's first electrical company.

This iconic building is now part of Sommerro. It can be booked in full as a private villa. Guests will enjoy the best in privacy, and will have their own private entrance. They will also be able to have their personal host for the duration of their stay.

This 11-suite retreat is separate from the main building and will feature several luxurious living spaces, including a library. Sommerro will allow guests to have their villa in privacy with full access to the amenities and services.

The iconic 231-room Art Deco hotel offers a home away form home for locals and tourists. It has seven bars and restaurants, meeting and event space with up to 150 capacity, a 100-seat gilded theater, and a landmark wellness area featuring historic public baths.

Villa Inkognito guests will have the ability to order private dinners or in-suite dining using the finest Sommerro food and beverages. They also have the chance to receive in-room wellness treatments by Vestkantbadet.

GrecoDeco is well-known for its intricate, detailed and meticulously researched interior designs. They will once again be in charge of the interiors and embellish the spaces with antiques, original artwork and classic Scandinavian furniture.



The villa's beautifully designed bedrooms and themed public areas were inspired by a variety of eras, including Classic Norwegian, Art Nouveau and Arts & Crafts. The Villa's Ghost Bar offers guests the opportunity to enjoy cocktails with the spirits. It features mosaic floors that combine Golden Onyx and Norwegian Granites, as well as silver gilt walls and antique light fixtures.

Bedrooms feature luxurious details and rich textiles. These include custom-designed furniture with marquetry details that recall 19th-century Norwegian motifs and hand-knotted rug designs, bedding from the innovative Swedish sleep brand Hilding Anders, as well as beautiful bathrooms with custom tiles.

In January 2023, Villa Inkognito will be open for reservations. Prices for single rooms start at $615 per night, while full villa rentals start at $10,200 per night.

