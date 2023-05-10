New Dusit Hotels To Be Opened

Within the next month, Dusit International will launch three hotels, while marking a significant expansion of the company's international and local presence. Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer at Dusit International commented with the occasion:

“As we continue to execute our plan for domestic and global expansion, we are delighted to welcome three new hotels to our portfolio, including our first dusitD2 branded hotel in Bangkok, our second ASAI hotel in Bangkok, and our first hotel in Japan. “These openings represent significant milestones for our company, and we are confident that their unique positioning and distinctive lifestyle and food and beverage experiences will resonate with travellers from around the world. As we gear up for these launches, we are excited about the future and look forward to making our mark in more key international markets.”

Dusit is getting ready to unveil the inaugural dusitD2 labeled hotel in Bangkok, dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok, on 12 May 2023. This comes after the launch of Dusit Suites Athens and Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi.

The new hotel, which can be found on Si Phraya Road, a lively boulevard adjacent to Silom and Sathorn roads in Bangkok's central corporate area, has 179 luxurious guest rooms with an elegant, contemporary design that is both in keeping with Thai tradition and befitting of the high-end dusitD2 brand.

The hotel has a variety of amenities including a chic lobby, a well-appointed fitness center, a flexible meeting space with cutting-edge audiovisual equipment, an outdoor swimming pool with a breathtaking view of the city, as well as an innovative eating and drinking concept.

Next, on May 15, Dusit will inaugurate the formal extension of its unique lifestyle label, ASAI Hotels, with the inauguration of ASAI Bangkok Sathorn in close proximity to Bangkok's core commercial area, just a walking distance from the Saint Louis BTS (Skytrain) Station.

The new hotel will follow in the footsteps of ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, one of the best-reviewed hotels in Bangkok on TripAdvisor, by fulfilling the company's commitment to connect guests with genuine regional experiences in some of the world's liveliest neighbourhoods.

Authentic Thai cuisine made with sustainable ingredients is the specialty of award-winning chefs Duangporn "Bo" Songvisava and Dylan Jones, who can be found in the hotel's shared space, which also includes a cosy neighbourhood bar and ergonomic co-working spaces. The hotel's 106 tiny condominiums are designed around the basic necessities, such as exceptionally cosy and equipped beds and bathrooms.

As for last, on June 1st, Dusit will launch its first hotel in Japan, the ASAI Kyoto Shijo, in the very core of the Shijo-Karasuma community, close to the well-known Nishiki Market.

The hotel will include 114 rooms, all of which are compactly yet intelligently constructed to provide guests with the finest in luxury and convenience. It will also have a huge public center for work, relaxation, and activities, as well as a cozy dining area inspired by Bangkok's diverse street-food scene. The unique lifestyle hotel will stand out because to its frequent partnerships with local restaurateurs and craftspeople and its commitment to using locally grown, sustainably-sourced ingredients.

By the end of the year, Dusit will have 62 hotels operating throughout eighteen nations across the globe. This will include the company's debut in Nepal, a second lodging in Japan, as well as a long-awaited come back to the Indian market.

Source: breakingtravelnews.com