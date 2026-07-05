Mount Etna Eruption Disrupts Flights at Catania Airport

Mount Etna began a new eruptive episode on the morning of July 5, sending a tall column of ash from the Voragine crater high above the summit and triggering flight disruptions at Catania Fontanarossa Airport, Sicily’s main air gateway.

Ash emissions began at approximately 05:45 UTC from the Voragine crater, generating an eruption cloud around 1.5 kilometres above the volcano’s summit and directed southward toward Catania and the surrounding area.

SAC, the company that manages Catania Airport, announced that airspace in the area affected by the ash cloud has been closed until 7 pm local time, with only five flights per hour permitted to land at the airport until around 9 pm. Passengers have been urged to check the status of their flights with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), which also operates airport infrastructure in the region, issued a similar advisory warning that delays and cancellations to and from Catania may occur, reinforcing guidance for travelers to contact their airline directly.

The timing adds further pressure to what is already a difficult day for Italian aviation. A separate wave of industrial strikes has been planned across the country’s aviation sector on July 5, involving ground handling staff, air traffic control personnel in Milan, security workers at Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino, and easyJet cabin crew. The overlap of volcanic disruption at Catania with nationwide strike action creates an unusually complex picture for travelers across Italy today.

Volcanic ash events at Catania airport are typically brief, lasting hours rather than days, and the airport’s operations are well-adapted to Etna’s frequent activity. Mount Etna has been in an active eruptive phase since late December 2025, with the current episode centered on the Voragine crater.

Passengers traveling through Catania today should monitor their airline’s updates closely and allow additional time if their flight is still operating.