Major Aviation Strike Set to Hit Italy’s Airports on July 5

Travelers flying to, from, or through Italy on Sunday, July 5 face significant disruption after multiple overlapping strikes were announced across the country’s aviation sector, affecting airports in Rome, Milan, and beyond.

Aeroporti di Roma has already warned passengers that some flights at Fiumicino and Ciampino may experience delays or cancellations, urging travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

The disruption goes well beyond Rome. CUB Trasporti has called a 24-hour nationwide strike covering ground handling, fueling, and baggage staff across all Italian airports. At the same time, ENAV air traffic control staff at the Milan Area Control Centre — which manages the entire northern Italian airspace — are also striking for 24 hours, meaning flights simply passing through northern Italy on their routing could be forced to divert or cancel even if neither their origin nor destination is in Italy.

Security-screening staff at Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino airports are set to walk out for eight hours from 10:00 to 18:00, while easyJet cabin crew have called a separate nationwide 24-hour strike. Additional stoppages are planned at Catania Fontanarossa Airport, raising the risk of delays and cancellations across the network.

Italian rules protect a core of flights during set bands, generally between 07:00 and 10:00 and again from 18:00 to 21:00. Italy’s aviation authority ENAC publishes the list of guaranteed flights once a strike is confirmed. Outside those windows, disruption could be severe.

Passengers whose flights are cancelled should note that their rights depend on the cause of the disruption. If the disruption is linked to an airline’s own staff, such as easyJet cabin crew, passengers may be entitled to up to £520 in compensation under EU Regulation 261/2004. Disruption caused by air traffic control or security action is generally classified as extraordinary circumstances and is less likely to qualify for cash compensation, though refunds and rebooking remain unconditional.

All passengers traveling on July 5 are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.