Legislators Reject Hawaii Tourism Bill

As visitors disturb native species and destroy coral reefs, Hawaii considered implementing a conservation charge. Yet, the measure that would have required visitors to Hawaii to contribute to the cost of protecting the state's fragile ecosystems did not pass the state legislature. The US territory was planning to charge yearly fees to visitors to its parklands and trails.

Despite the idea's popularity and political backing, legislators were unable to come to an agreement on the measure's specifics.

The proposal would have compelled visitors to pay for an annual pass. Parks, coral reefs, forests, and animals like dolphins might have been better protected and cared for if there had been enough money to do so.

Hawaii wanted to implement a tourism charge because over nine million tourists visit the destination each year, despite the small resident population of around 1.5 million, and the state is beginning to crack under the pressure of the tourism. Boats running aground on coral reefs cause damage. A fatal fungal epidemic has spread across the native woodland habitats. Marine mammals like dolphins and turtles are being harassed by swimmers and so on.

The islands' pristine natural environment is worth protecting, but doing so requires resources. So the administration was planning to require funds from visitors to cover the cost. Hawaii is one of the most biodiverse places on the planet, with about 25,000 different species calling it home. This stunning scenery is a major reason why so many visitors flock to its coasts. However, the natural beauty of the islands is being eroded by the constant stream of visitors.

The intention of the Hawaii legislature was to create a yearly pass for use of all state parks and trails. There would have been a 45 euro (50 dollars) charge, as the tourism industry has a devastating impact on Hawaii's environment.

Nevertheless, lawmakers were concerned that the visiting tax would go against free travel guarantees in the US Constitution, so they advocated for a system of parks and trails instead. Both measures would have been firsts for any state in the United States.

On the other hand, leaders in Hawaii proposed the price after seeing that popular tourist destinations like Venice, Italy, and the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador had instituted similar charges. As an example, the Pacific island country of Palau collects $100 (€91) from overseas visitors to fund the upkeep of a vast marine reserve and encourage ecotourism.

Non-residents would have been forced to purchase an annual license online or via a mobile app before entering any forest, park, trail, or "other natural area on state land" under a plan proposed in the state House. The eligibility criteria would have included people above the age of 15. Infringers would have been subject to a monetary penalty. Nonetheless, anyone carrying a valid driver's license or other form of state identification issued in Hawaii would have been exempt.

Yet, the measure didn't pass because the voting was unanimous in its support for the measure. The governor and the top lawmakers in both houses supported the plan. The Hawaii Tourism Authority conducted a public opinion study in 2022, and the results revealed that charging tourists to enter state parks and trails had widespread support.

According to Democratic state senator Chris Lee, the primary debate in the legislature was not whether or not to charge tourists for park maintenance, enhancements, and security, but how to address the willingness to take action to mitigate tourism's negative impact on the local economy and the environment. According to a spokesman for Democratic Governor Josh Green, the state sees the bill's defeat as an opening for a more in-depth dialogue on tourist management.

As a plus, the way in which visitors to Hawaii use social media is evolving. Additionally, people are now actively searching out once obscure sites after seeing them shared on social media. State budget cuts prevent adequate management of these facilities.

Though many state parks and trails are now free to the public, some of the most visited are beginning to levy fees. Each of the one million annual visitors pays $5 (€4.60) to enter Diamond Head State Monument. The route starts at the base of a volcano that formed 300,000 years ago and ascends to the peak.

Proponents of the proposed tax claim that nobody else in the United States charges tourists the same rate. Alaska's per-passenger tax of $34.50 (€31.50) is probably the closest equal anywhere in the world.

Licensing fees collected by the state would be placed in a "visitor impact fee special fund" administered by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Project manager for the non-profit coalition behind the initiative, the Hawaii Green Fee, Carissa Cabrera, said this will guarantee the state always had money for environment preservation and sustainability.

Hawaii has significant conservation requirements. Ohia, a tree native to Hawaii that makes up the majority of the canopy in native wet forests, is dying from a fungal disease brought in by invasive pests. There is an indirect response to tourism in certain conservation efforts. Animals such as dolphins, turtles, and Hawaiian monk seals are often harassed. Reefs are already under pressure from invasive algae and coral bleaching, and snorkellers and boats only exacerbate the problem.

The non-profit environmental organization Conservation International released a study in 2019 estimating that the sum of federal, state, county, and private expenditure on conservation in Hawaii was $535 million (€490m), but that the actual amount needed was $886 million (€810m).

Recent visitors to the Diamond Head path agreed that those who often visit Hawaii or who want to remain for an extended period of time would be the best candidates to pay the charge. Some others thought $50 was too much, particularly those who consider going for a stroll in the woods to be a free pastime.

At the same time, Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association CEO and President Mufi Hanneman supports the law but warns that spending must be closely monitored.

A decision in favour of the tourist tax is expected to be taken during next year’s voting session.



Source: euronews.com