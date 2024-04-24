Title: Korean Air Leads World's First Comprehensive UAM Demonstration

Description: In collaboration with multiple partners, Korean Air has successfully conducted the world's first extensive urban air mobility operations test, setting a new benchmark in aviation technology.

Article:

Korean Air has achieved a significant milestone by completing the world's first comprehensive urban air mobility (UAM) operations demonstration. This pioneering event marks a critical step in the development of the Korean Urban Air Mobility (K-UAM) Grand Challenge. The demonstration took place over a five-week period starting March 11, at the Goheung Aviation Test Center in South Jeolla Province.

Pioneering Urban Air Mobility

In partnership with Hyundai Motor Company, Korea Telecom (KT), Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC), and Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Korean Air showcased its advanced UAM capabilities. The airline leveraged a 5G aviation communication network, linking electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) aircraft with ground-based UAM operating systems, to demonstrate a fully integrated urban air travel experience.

Korean Air's proprietary UAM Operation Control System and Traffic Management System were central to the demonstration. These in-house developed systems were tested across ten scenarios that simulated both normal and abnormal operating conditions to evaluate their functionality and performance. The data gathered from these tests will be crucial in refining the systems for safe and efficient operation in densely populated urban environments.

Strengthening Collaborations and Future Prospects

The successful demonstration is supported by a Memorandum of Understanding signed on February 22, 2023, with the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), Incheon International Airport Corporation, and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI). This agreement outlines the collective aim to explore the viability of UAM operations within Korea and develop a sustainable UAM ecosystem.

As Korean Air continues to participate in various UAM initiatives, it is committed to validating and improving upon government-established UAM concepts and procedures. This ongoing effort is expected to further advance the integration of UAM operations into Korea's broader transportation network.

This landmark demonstration not only highlights Korean Air's leadership in aviation innovation but also sets the stage for the future of urban air travel globally.