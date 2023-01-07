IHG Officially Launches Its Voco Brand in India

One of the world's largest hotel chains, IHG® Hotels & Resorts, has signed a business agreement with Satyadeo Hospitality Private Limited to turn the Corbett Aamod Spa & Resort into India's first voco property. By the end of July 2024 IHG plans to rebrand the new voco Jim Corbett, while expanding its premium offering in the area by 100 rooms. The agreement also heralds the debut of IHG's seventh worldwide brand on the Indian market.

Guests can expect a high level of service and comfort at voco, a lifestyle brand that stands out from the crowd by combining the personal touches of a boutique hotel with the reliability and international renown of a major hotel chain. With the signing of voco Jim Corbett, the brand enters the South West Asia market for the first time after seeing tremendous development since its worldwide introduction in 2018.

The new voco hotel is under construction in a major tourist destination in northern India. The hotel will include an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, a spa facility, an all-day eating restaurant, and a bar. The indoor and outdoor banqueting facilities at voco Jim Corbett will meet the needs of business and vacation travellers who want to take advantage of the area's great road connectivity with major cities in North India to host meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE), weddings, and other personal or corporate events.

Positioned beside the famous Dhikuli gate and only a short stroll from the central market, voco Jim Corbett will provide breathtaking views of the Kosi River and quick access to the area's most famous attractions. With its convenient access to both the train station and the airport, the hotel is an excellent choice for business and vacation travellers alike.

Source: hospitalitynet.org