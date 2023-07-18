Greek Wildfires Force The Evacuation Of 1,200 Children

West of Athens, in the seaside village of Loutraki, 1,200 children were forced to flee their camp as fires neared. Meanwhile, police detained a person near Kouvaras, on suspicion of sparking yet another fire.

Hundreds of residents in the surrounding region have been evacuated by emergency workers. Many animals were also removed from their habitats.

The Greek government has announced that families whose houses were destroyed in the flames may stay in nearby hotels.

Hundreds of firemen were working against the gusts to stop the wildfires from spreading. While winds were making it dangerous for planes to approach the flames, a representative for the Greek fire department stated that firefighters were "making every effort" to put out the blazes.

There was no sign of anybody being trapped by the fires, and the coast guard had ordered boats to stay on the water in case a maritime evacuation was necessary.

As a result of the flames, the police have been compelled to close down a portion of the national route between Athens and Corinth. There has been a disruption in certain rail services as well.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that the government is making all possible efforts to serve the people.

While at least one of the fires was likely ignited on purpose, experts agree that severe weather is on the rise everywhere as a result of global warming.

Reports from meteorological experts indicate that the region's scorching heat wave shows little signs of abating any time soon. Meanwhile, the Greek meteorological office is predicting that further flames are likely to break out.

Temperatures in Greece have reached at least 40 degrees Celsius. Italy and Spain, both close neighbours, have also been hit by unprecedented heat waves. Between the 19th and 23rd of July, temperatures will hit their highest throughout Europe, including in Turkey and the Balkans.

source: bbc.com