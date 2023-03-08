We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Germany’s Tourism Sector Sees Significant Recovery

By Alma Simon | 2023-03-08 14:31:34

According to the ITB travel fair, the German tourism sector is looking forward to a record year in 2009 after the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year's hardships saw holidaymakers returning in large numbers despite high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

"We expect an Easter and a summer business which is not only very stable but loosely matches that of 2019. Tour operators are very bullish about summer," the head of Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings, Jens Bischof, mentioned.

TUI, a German travel company, reported a rise in bookings in the first quarter of 2012. CEO Stefan Baumert said that the company's business was stronger than it had in a long while.

"We expect a good to the very good summer season," said stressing that the company expects a strong increase this year than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

According to Alltours, TUI's competitor in the market has already exceeded pre-pandemic sales and guests figures last year. The company also noted that there was strong demand for summer 2019, accounting for a 30% increase in passenger numbers over summer 2022.

Last year, authorities in Germany saw an increase in the hospitality and food service industry. According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), accommodation and food services grew by 45.4 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

Germany suffered financial losses as a result of COVID-related restrictions. However, the situation is now improving and the country's tourism and travel sector, which was among the worst, has begun to recover.

Destatis data previously showed that the tourism sector experienced a significant improvement last year. However, these figures remain below the pre-pandemic levels.

According to the same source, Germany recorded 450.8 million overnight stays in 2022. This represents a 45.3 percent increase over 2021. The same source also shows that the number of overnight stays in Germany last year was 9.1% lower than the pre-pandemic levels. This is because COVID-related restrictions were not in place.

"The tourism industry in Germany recovered partly from the Covid-19 crisis compared with 2021. Based on provisional results, Destatis reports that accommodation establishments in Germany recorded 450.8 million overnight stays of visitors last year," Destatis noted.

The Federal Statistical Office recorded a rise in overnight stays by more than 45.3 percent compared to 2021 figures. However, this is still a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to levels pre-pandemic, prior to the spread of Coronavirus.


Source: schengenvisainfo.com

