Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County Just Sold for $38 Million

"The potential of this property has always resonated with me, having kept an eye on it for quite some time," said Adam Suleman, principal at Equinox Hospitality. "When it came onto the market, it felt like the perfect alignment of opportunity. Marin County is an affluent market that presents a strong demand for a hotel of this nature due to its supply constraints. The property's strategic location -- being at the heart of key sites in Marin, in proximity to San Francisco and Wine Country, and next door to a billion-dollar retail and development zone -- lends itself to a wealth of opportunities."

The property is also nestled in the picturesque beauty of Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods. Its robust infrastructure and array of amenities make it a remarkable asset. It boasts the largest hotel pool outside in Marin County, and has approximately 6,840 square foot of flexible event space across seven meeting and ballroom rooms. This property has a large restaurant, bar and charming outdoor seating space.

Equinox Hospitality wants to unleash the hidden potential of this property by renovating it thoroughly and rebranding it strategically. The hotel is soon to align with Tribute by Marriott's growing portfolio, which is known for its independent properties. This initiative is driven by a desire to enhance the guest experience, as well as create an atmosphere that will appeal to visitors and locals from nearby regions such Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco. Renovation plans will begin next year.

"Having acquired five unique properties and executed more than $100 million in hotel deal volume in the past year, Equinox is on a determined expansion path," he said. "We are keen on solidifying our presence in existing markets and exploring new promising ones. With an optimistic view on San Francisco's rebound, we aim to expand across the Bay Area. Our strategic partnerships with the major hotel brands continue to bolster our growth, and we remain confident about unearthing valuable opportunities, especially in California and Texas, even amid some uncertainties."



Source: hotelnewsresource.com