We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

{{articlefound.title}}

{{articlefound.title}}
TravelWires Logo

Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County Just Sold for $38 Million

News

travel news equinox hospitality Sheraton hotel Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County

By Herman Nolan | 2023-07-13 14:42:58

Equinox Hospitality acquired the Four Points Sheraton San Rafael Marin County Hotel for $38 Million. This is Equinox's 5th successful acquisition in its hotel portfolio over the last year.

"The potential of this property has always resonated with me, having kept an eye on it for quite some time," said Adam Suleman, principal at Equinox Hospitality. "When it came onto the market, it felt like the perfect alignment of opportunity. Marin County is an affluent market that presents a strong demand for a hotel of this nature due to its supply constraints. The property's strategic location -- being at the heart of key sites in Marin, in proximity to San Francisco and Wine Country, and next door to a billion-dollar retail and development zone -- lends itself to a wealth of opportunities."

The property is also nestled in the picturesque beauty of Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods. Its robust infrastructure and array of amenities make it a remarkable asset. It boasts the largest hotel pool outside in Marin County, and has approximately 6,840 square foot of flexible event space across seven meeting and ballroom rooms. This property has a large restaurant, bar and charming outdoor seating space.

Equinox Hospitality wants to unleash the hidden potential of this property by renovating it thoroughly and rebranding it strategically. The hotel is soon to align with Tribute by Marriott's growing portfolio, which is known for its independent properties. This initiative is driven by a desire to enhance the guest experience, as well as create an atmosphere that will appeal to visitors and locals from nearby regions such Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco. Renovation plans will begin next year.

"Having acquired five unique properties and executed more than $100 million in hotel deal volume in the past year, Equinox is on a determined expansion path," he said. "We are keen on solidifying our presence in existing markets and exploring new promising ones. With an optimistic view on San Francisco's rebound, we aim to expand across the Bay Area. Our strategic partnerships with the major hotel brands continue to bolster our growth, and we remain confident about unearthing valuable opportunities, especially in California and Texas, even amid some uncertainties."


Source: hotelnewsresource.com

Latest Articles

Meet Brits’ Favorite Destination
Meet Brits’ Favorite Destination
The Biggest Entertainment Sphere In The World Is Now In LA
The Biggest Entertainment Sphere In The World Is Now In LA
New Flights to Popular Destinations Announced by Delta
New Flights to Popular Destinations Announced by Delta
Fight Incident Takes Place During Ryanair Flight from Malta
Fight Incident Takes Place During Ryanair Flight from Malta

Achieving excellence in connecting travel and business

TravelWires delivers immediate press release distribution services and travel industry news exposure to a global on-line audience network. Featuring special events and destinations, our website covers updates on the tourism sector news, consumer information, as well as releases about company performance and latest products on the market.

Submit Press Release
We take all kinds of payments

Company

Most Read Topics

Services

Contact Us

  • 155 Piata Victoriei
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • office@travelwires.com
  • Mon-Fri: 9:00-18:00 EET
  • Eastern European Time

Social


TRAVEL WIRES

DAILY TRAVEL NEWS AND PRESS RELEASES
©2023 TRAVEL WIRES