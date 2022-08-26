We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

First hydrogen-powered train now in service

germany news train travel hydrogen-powered train launch Coradia iLint

By Jake Adams | 2022-08-26 14:45:30

The world’s first hydrogen-powered train transportation service for passengers has been launched from Bremervörde, Lower Saxony, Germany.

The Coradia iLint trains featuring fuel cell propulsion were finally launched after four years of tests. The service is set to initially cover the itinerary between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervörde and Buxtehude. The operations will be managed by Germany’s Elbe-Weser Railways and Transport Company (EVB).

The fourteen available train-sets will replace all the diesel vehicles currently on route. Moreover, the entire railway is scheduled to become free of emissions by the end of 2022.

This transportation option is considered to be environment-friendly, as it emits only water vapours and condensation, as well as a very low level of noise. The trains will run at 80 to 120 kilometres per hour, while with just one hydrogen tank they will have an autonomy of almost 1.000 kilometres.

The Linde hydrogen filling station in Bremervörde will be used for the daily refill, allowing a “clean, sustainable train operation while maintaining high performance”.

Alstom will also launch 27 hydrogen-powered trains in Frankfurt, 6 in Italy and 12 in France in the near future.

 

Source: businesstravelnewseurope.com

