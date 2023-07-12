Fight Incident Takes Place During Ryanair Flight from Malta

Yesterday, two male passengers were involved in a heated argument over seats after one refused the other's request to pass through the aisle.

The passengers on the Malta-Stansted flight intervened to stop the fight between the two.

Witnesses reported: "The British gentleman wouldn't allow the American to pass through in order to reach his window seat. Then some words were exchanged and swores before a fight broke out. "The flight was delayed two hours - everyone was annoyed."

The two men were caught on camera swinging each other while passengers watched in shock.

The video shows passengers muttering, "we'll never get home".

Ryanair staff intervened to put an end to the fight between the two.

Ryanair issued a statement about the incident. "Two passengers aboard this flight from Malta Stansted (3rd July) were disruptive before takeoff.

"Cabin crew diffused the situation before the aircraft departed safely for Stansted following a minor delay."

Last month, an armed policeman dragged a drunken man off a Ryanair flight.

Darren Gill, 33 years old, and his partner were to travel to Spain from Manchester with their young son.

When his flight was eight hours late, he drank at the airport prior to boarding.

The cabin crew was then accosted by the construction worker, who had drunkenly abused them. Armed police were called.

He mumbled: "Why do I have to be taken away, I am not drunk?"

Gill was escorted from the plane and resisted arrest. She also headbutted an iron pole.

Harold Smith, his defence attorney, said that "he just foolishly consumed a lot of alcohol before the flight".



