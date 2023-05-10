Experts Conclude That This is The Year for Tourism Revival

SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that according to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, the sector is expected to continue recovering through 2023 and reach 80 percent of the international arrivals in 2019 at the beginning of the year.

The number of international travellers recorded in the first quarter of 2023 is more than twice as many as those recorded at the same time of the year 2022. This brings the total number to 235 millions.

The report also reveals that Southern Mediterranean Europe reached pre-pandemic rates during this time, while Northern Europe and Western Europe approached but did not surpass these levels.

"We must remain alert to challenges ranging from geopolitical insecurity, staffing shortages, and the potential impact of the cost-of-living crisis on tourism, and we must ensure tourism's return delivers on its responsibilities as a solution to the climate emergency and as a driver of inclusive development," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, said in a statement.

The international visitor spending is close to the pre-pandemic level by 64%, and Europe has recorded the highest recovery rates with EUR520 billion of visitor spending which represents 87 percent of 2019 levels.

Other regions also saw a variation in international tourism spending - with Africa at 75% of its pre-pandemic level, the Middle East at 70% and South and North America at 68%. Asia was the worst affected, with only 28% of pre-pandemic levels of tourism spending recovered by 2022.

UNWTO predictions suggest that arrivals of international tourists will increase by 80 to 95 percent from 2019 levels. The strongest peak is expected between May and August in the Northern Hemisphere. This forecast also shows that the arrivals during this period could surpass levels prior to the pandemic.

High inflation and rising oil costs, which increase the cost of transportation and accommodation, are two challenges that could impact on international tourism in this year.

Tourists can therefore choose destinations closer to home and get the best value. The Russian aggression that began in 2022 against Ukraine has led to a rise in prices, and other geopolitical tensions have also increased. This uncertainty continues to pose downside risks. The lack of Russian tourists could also have an impact on tourism in Europe, as this market is almost vital for some European countries like Cyprus.



Source: schengenvisainfo.com