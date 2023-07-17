Europe's Heat Wave Prompts Italy's "Extreme" Health Alert

In addition, officials in Italy have issued a level two heat advisory for nine more municipalities. The Ministry of Health released a statement urging citizens to drink plenty of water, reduce the size of their meals, and seek shade when outdoors. Moreover, after the death of a 44-year-old Italian construction worker who collapsed on the side of the road, outdoor workers in the country are receiving extra attention during work hours.

European Space Agency forecasters have also warned that the continent's heat wave is only getting started, with scorching weather anticipated in Spain, France, Germany, and Poland. The warning was issued as the continent is gearing up for a record-breaking number of visitors this summer season.

Due to the extreme heat, Greek authorities closed the Acropolis of Athens for a second day. The Spanish government issued a warning that the heat wave was not just impacting the country's southern regions, as is usually the case, but was also spreading northward into the country's more temperate climate. Cities like Seville, Cordoba, and Granada in the south have seen temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher. Highs of 36 degrees Celsius have been reported by the Spanish national meteorological service on the Mediterranean Sea tourist island of Mallorca. Meanwhile, even northern regions like Navarra, known for its moderate climate, are experiencing temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius. The regional administration of the Canary Islands tweeted that a wildfire had broken out on La Palma Island, displacing 500 residents.

Over 61,000 people perished from the extreme heat in Europe this summer, making it one of the worst natural disasters in recent history. This year's heat wave, which the Italian Meteorological Society has dubbed "Cerberus", has caused even more concern for people's health, particularly as it is occurring during Europe's tourist season peak.

However, extreme weather is not exclusive to Europe. More than 90 million people have been put on high alert due to the deadly heat wave that has been affecting the western United States for the last few weeks. According to data from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, the city of Sydney is enjoying unusually high temperatures for the wintertime.

Source: edition.cnn.com