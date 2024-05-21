Dublin Airport Prepares to Welcome 30,000 Europa League Fans

Dublin Airport Ready for Influx of 30,000 Europa League Fans

Major Event Preparations

Dublin Airport is set to welcome up to 30,000 football fans ahead of the Europa League Final scheduled for Wednesday evening. This influx includes approximately 20,000 supporters of the finalist teams, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen, along with an additional 10,000 attendees from over 20 different countries.

Airport's Excitement and Readiness

Gary McLean, Managing Director of Dublin Airport, expressed the airport’s enthusiasm: “This is a very exciting week for Dublin Airport as we welcome football fans from all over the world to Ireland for one of the world's biggest football matches. Hosting big matches like this helps put Ireland on the map and the Dublin Airport team is proud to be playing a key role in facilitating the arrival and departure of up to 30,000 fans. A huge amount of planning, over many months, has gone into this game and, while we can't guarantee a positive result for both sets of fans, we look forward to providing them with a smooth and enjoyable journey in and out of Ireland.”

Enhanced Services for Football Fans

Dedicated Staff and Assistance

To ensure a seamless experience for fans, Dublin Airport will have numerous dedicated staff members available in both terminals to assist travelers throughout their journey.

Free Transport to Dublin City Centre

In addition to the on-ground support, free transport from Dublin Airport to the city center will be provided for fans of both teams, making travel convenient and hassle-free. Dedicated fan areas at the airport will serve as the starting point for this complimentary service.

Impact on Dublin and Ireland

Boost to Local Economy and Visibility

Hosting the Europa League Final not only showcases Dublin’s capacity to manage large-scale events but also significantly boosts the local economy. The influx of international visitors is expected to contribute to tourism and hospitality sectors, highlighting Dublin as a prime destination for major sporting events.

Dublin Airport's extensive preparations reflect its commitment to offering a positive and memorable experience for all visitors, reinforcing Ireland’s reputation on the global stage.