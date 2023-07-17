Dubai Encourages Locals And Tourists To Try Something New This Summer

From its tranquil beach sites and stimulating indoor activities to its daring water-parks and stunning hotels, Dubai's current season of the #DubaiDestinations campaign will highlight the city's top-rated summertime experiences.

The campaign continues to open up doors into the unrivalled diversity, memorable experiences, and creativities that make Dubai so special, while using the art of storytelling to promote the metropolis as a tourist destination, particularly during the summer months when the city is at its most vibrant and exciting. This new marketing season is an open invitation to visitors from all around the world to experience the destination’s many offerings and share their stories and photos from their travels.

The newest season of the #DubaiDestinations campaign encourages residents and tourists to go on a thrilling adventure to experience the unique and fascinating gems that Dubai provides in the summer months. The campaign's creators aim to inspire visitors from the United Arab Emirates and all around the globe to embark on their own remarkable experiences by providing them with interactive guides, engaging media material, and other immersive events that capture the character of the city.

Brand Dubai will launch a series of digital guides that provide insider information on some of the city's most popular summer activities as part of the campaign. These recommendations are essential for experiencing the best of the city in the summer, whether you're looking for the greatest summer camps for your kids, the best water activities, the most charming staycations, or the hottest indoor attractions.

Malls, restaurants with kid-friendly spaces, indoor sports, and theme parks are just some of the indoor locations that will get some extra attention. Also included will be some of the most beloved indigenous food venues from the 'Proudly from Dubai' chain.

Brand Dubai’s project is also set to celebrate the city's entrepreneurial success stories. The agency will collaborate with some of the emirate's most talented artists and storytellers, such as bloggers, photographers, digital media content makers, visual artists, animators, and video editors, to produce engaging promotional materials for Dubai as a tourist destination.

The advertising initiative is being released across several platforms, including online, TV, print, and outdoor media, to guarantee wide audiences both domestically and internationally.

Source: breakingtravelnews.com