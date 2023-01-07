We use cookies to ensure that we provide the best user experience on our website. By using TravelWires.com, you agree to our use of cookies.

Delta Now Offers Fast and Free Onboard Wi-Fi

News

By Alma Simon | 2023-01-07 15:27:18

T-Mobile and Delta will provide fast, free Wi-Fi to all domestic customers beginning February 1, 2023.

This will be the first major U.S. airline that offers free Wi-Fi to its customers. The airline will offer this service on over 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft before 2023. Delta also announced plans for free Wi-Fi on regional and international aircraft by the end 2024.2

At CES 2023, Ed Bastian, Delta CEO, stated that connectivity is vital for daily life at work, home, and anywhere in between. "Our vision has been to provide an experience at 30,000ft that is similar to what customers get on the ground.

Customers can log in with their Delta SkyMiles(r), or join SkyMiles in the air or ground for free. This is to help fuel Delta's vision to personalize travel.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, stated that staying connected while on the road should be easy and seamless for T-Mobile customers. T-Mobile customers get in-flight Wi Fi for free, and we are now partnering with Delta so everyone flying Delta can have online access starting at takeoff.

Delta also announced plans for Delta Sync Exclusives Hub -- a SkyMiles-unlocked, mobile platform that will launch this spring. It aims to elevate the in-flight connectivity experience by offering exclusive offers, access, and entertainment from loved brands that are essential to everyday life. Delta Sync Exclusives hub will be launched later in the spring.

Delta has used technology for years to help fulfill its mission to connect people and redefine consumer expectations.

Delta's engineers have been working with Viasat, the satellite internet service provider that sparked the connectivity revolution. They have developed a rigorous method for testing, learning, and scaling the best-in-flight connectivity. The goal is to roll out the new system on additional routes at an unimaginable scale by 2024.

The airline's global operations required an experienced team of engineers, designers, product managers, and technicians to manage the entire process.

Bastian stated that they didn't want Wi-Fi just to provide a basic service. They wanted it to transform the onboard experience. We've tested this system to ensure that all passengers can access their favorite content onboard just like they do at home.

 

Source: breakingtravelnews.com

