Bali Might Impose A Ban On Mountain Climbing Due To Misbehaving Visitors

By Herman Nolan | 2023-07-18 10:51:08

To combat disruptive visitors, Bali is now considering prohibiting mountain climbing.

 

The island off the coast of Indonesia is well-known for its volcanic mountains and verdant rice fields. After a string of disrespectful occurrences, most of which included nudity, tourists may be barred from ascending Mount Batur and 21 other summits at dawn.

After posting a photo of himself nude on a revered old tree in Russia, a social media influencer was expelled from the nation last year. Another traveller was banished from the island in March after a picture of him in a semi-naked state atop Mount Agung became widely shared.

The governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, has recommended the restriction as part of his effort to reduce lewdness on the island. Koster banned mountain climbing "immediately" during a press conference at the end of May. According to reports, the restriction aimed to apply to both residents and visitors, with the exception of religious observances. Later, though, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Unoi declared that the plan was still up for debate and required approval from the local government.

If Koster's proposal goes into effect, tourists to Bali will soon be given guidelines on how to dress and behave respectfully while visiting religious sites.

The island has already taken multiple steps to prevent tourists from acting recklessly or disrespectfully. After a string of traffic violations by foreigners, officials last year restricted motorcycle rentals to locals. Guests are now advised to get about by renting a vehicle.

However, foreign visitors will be exempt from the controversial proposals to outlaw extramarital sex in Indonesia.

Even though Indonesia as a whole is mostly Muslim, the island of Bali is predominantly Hindu. The island of Bali is home to a number of religious locations and Hindu temples, one of which being Mount Agung, an active volcano that is believed to be the abode of the gods.

 

Source: euronews.com

 

