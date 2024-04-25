Avinor Leads the Charge in Establishing Norway as a Pioneer in Zero-Emission Aviation

Avinor, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority, is spearheading the creation of an international test arena in Norway to foster the development and deployment of zero and low emission aircraft. This initiative aims to position Norway as a pivotal player in the green transformation of the global aviation industry.

Norway as a Global Testing Ground

Abraham Foss, CEO of Avinor, outlined the expansive scope of this initiative, stating, "The test arena will, in principle, cover the entire country." The selection of specific locations for testing facilities will be determined through ongoing dialogues with market participants, focusing on their specific needs and the technological readiness of the projects.

This strategic move not only aims to catalyze the early adoption of eco-friendly aviation solutions in Norway but also sets the stage for broader global advancements in zero-emission aviation. The uniqueness of this operational test arena puts Norway at the forefront of international efforts to reduce aviation emissions.

Strategic Partnerships and Expertise

The collaboration between Avinor and the Civil Aviation Authority is further enhanced by their connection with the EU aviation authority EASA to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for the testing and demonstration of these new technologies. This partnership underscores the importance of early and proactive involvement from aviation authorities, which is crucial for the seamless integration of new technologies into the existing framework.

Governmental Support and Vision

The Norwegian government, through its National Transport Plan, has allocated NOK 1 billion to support the transition to zero and low emission aviation from 2025 to 2036. "This demonstrates a strong political commitment to restructuring aviation and highlights the direction for future development," commented Jon-Ivar Nygård, Minister of Transport and Communications.

This financial commitment is part of a broader strategy to ensure that Norway leads by example in the adoption of innovative aviation technologies. The establishment of the test arena is seen as a key step towards achieving the national goal of fossil-free aviation by 2050.

Avinor's Role and Commitment

Avinor operates 44 state-owned airports and has been instrumental in advancing sustainable practices within the aviation sector, including the development of electric aircraft and the promotion of sustainable jet biofuel. The company is dedicated to providing safe and efficient travel for approximately 50 million passengers each year, emphasizing the critical role it plays in the nation’s transport infrastructure and in the pursuit of environmental sustainability.

With this initiative, Avinor and the Civil Aviation Authority are set to catalyze significant advancements in aviation technology, reinforcing Norway's commitment to sustainability and its reputation as a leader in the global effort to create a greener aviation future.