Asiana Airlines to Leave Star Alliance in December 2026

siana Airlines will formally exit Star Alliance on December 16, 2026 at 23:59 Korea Standard Time, ending a membership that began in 2003. Following its departure, Star Alliance will comprise 25 member airlines.

Customers enrolled in Star Alliance member frequent flyer programs may continue to earn miles on Asiana-operated flights departing on or before October 15, 2026. Redemptions for award tickets and upgrades on Asiana Airlines are valid for travel completed by December 16, 2026. Alliance Gold and Silver status benefits, including priority services and lounge access, remain available on Asiana flights until the same date.

Following Asiana’s exit, 14 Star Alliance carriers will continue to operate from Incheon International Airport, including Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, United, and SWISS, collectively operating more than 1,900 direct monthly flights to 29 destinations worldwide.

Lufthansa Group has begun preparing for the transition, including reprotecting existing customer tickets onto Korean Air from September 2026. The group is also deepening its partnership with low-cost carrier Jeju Air and building an intermodal arrangement with South Korean national rail operator Korail to maintain connectivity within Korea.