A new Mercure Hotel to be opened in Kathmandu

Accor, the world's biggest upscale hospitality company, has inked the opening of its first Mercure property in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal, is rooted in a long and illustrious past and has been long connected with a thriving culture as well as old customs. The new hotel is located near to the lively city centre and prominent city highlights, which include numerous World Heritage Sites such as the spectacular Swayambhunath Stupa and the holy Hindu temple in Pashupatinath. In addition, the hotel is within walking distance of the airport. The Metropolitan Hotel Private Limited is in charge of the development of the property.

The Mercure Kathmandu, which is scheduled to open in 2026, will add 105 keys to Ring Road and will provide excellent proximity as well as accessibility to the primary landmarks in the area, as well as to the centre of the city. The Mercure Kathmandu is nested in a valley that is surrounded by the beautiful Himalayas, and it features full-service dining options, such as a restaurant that is open 24 hours a day and a bar, in addition to a fitness centre, an indoor swimming pool, and meeting facilities that are on the cutting edge of technology.

Accor's existing dominating position in India and South Asia will be bolstered by the signing of the project. Accor hotels may be found all across India, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. There are now 56 hotels under the Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles brands that are managed by Accor throughout India and the rest of South Asia.

Source: hospitalitynet.org